AtaTravel LLC offering two-day tour to Goygol (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 12:18 | www.trend.az | 0

“AtaTravel” LLC offers two-day recreation tour on the route Mingachevir, Ganja, Goygol on May 6-7, 2017.

The cost of the tour for one person is 69 AZN. The price includes staying in 5 star Agsaray Hotel, comfortable transportation service, twice breakfast, tea-table with sweets, a boat-riding on Kura river, fishing, a boat trip on the river Kura with samovar tea and excursions.

The excursion program includes a visit to the city of Mingachevir, Goygol National Reserve, Maralgol National Reserve and Ganja Imamzade tomb. Gym, indoor-outdoor pool, a disco in the fresh air on the bank of the river Kura are included into the service of Agsaray Hotel. It is possibe to get more information calling to “AtaTravel” LLC telefone number (994 12) 493 05 01 or mobile 050 245 05 09.

“AtaTravel”, AtaTourism, and “Excelsior Hotel Baku” are operating in the tourism sector of “Ata Holding”. AtaTravel LLC was founded in 2011and with its major accomplishments in different areas of economy developed into one of Azerbaijan’s leading holdings. AtaTravel offers a number of services in the frames of travel arrangements to any destination of the world. The services covered by the agency include accommodation, transfers, air tickets, advance tour reservation, insurance and visa.