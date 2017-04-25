Azerbaijan’s oil output over 1.9 billion tons - SOCAR

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

As of April 1, 2017, 1.971 billion tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan, said Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

He made the remarks Apr. 25 at the conference titled "The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals" in Baku.

“Of this amount, 971 million tons of oil was produced onshore and one billion tons was produced offshore. It is needed to produce additional 29 million tons to bring the production volume to two billion tons. According to the calculations, we will be able to achieve this Nov. 25, 2017," he said.

Story still developing