Khamenei accuses US of fighting Islam

2017-04-25 13:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25By Fatih Karimov – Trend:Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the US of fighting Islam.He made the remarks addressing a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries Apr. 25 in Tehran, the official websiteof the leader reported.‎When the Islamic Republic emerged, enemies of the human societies started to fight with Islam, Khamenei said, adding that, Islam has thecapability to prevent injustic against humanity.

Story still developing