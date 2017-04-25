Khamenei accuses US of fighting Islam
2017-04-25 13:04 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25
By Fatih Karimov – Trend:
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the US of fighting Islam.
He made the remarks addressing a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries Apr. 25 in Tehran, the official website
of the leader reported.
When the Islamic Republic emerged, enemies of the human societies started to fight with Islam, Khamenei said, adding that, Islam has the
capability to prevent injustic against humanity.
Story still developing