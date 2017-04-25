Luxembourg trade delegation to visit Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:A trade delegation from Luxembourg is slated to arrive in Iran on April 29 to study opportunities for doing business in the Islamic Republic.The 50-member delegation including traders and entrepreneurs are scheduled to meet the members of the Tehran chamber of commerce duringthe visit, ISNA news agency reported.According to the report, the delegation consists of representatives of companies involved in food industry, financial, banking and investmentspheres as well as entertainment industry.Earlier in February Iran and Luxembourg signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade ties and to support investment inboth countries.According to the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat, the trade turnover between Iran and the EU in 2016 grew by 78 percent compared to 2015 reaching 13.7 billion euro.