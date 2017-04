PASHA Bank says not eyeing consolidation with other banks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

PASHA Bank doesn’t plan to consider consolidation with other banks operating in Azerbaijan, in 2017 or subsequent years, said Taleh Kazimov, PASHA Bank CEO and chairman of Executive Board.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Apr. 25.

Story still developing