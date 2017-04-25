Ilham Aliyev orders payment of allowances to World War II participants

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to participants of the World War Two, widows of those who died in or after the war and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labor on the home front.

Under the presidential order, participants of the World War Two will receive a one-time allowance of 1,000 manats, while widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labor on the home front, as well as holders of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Siege of Leningrad will get 500 manats.

The president allocated a total of 7.2 million manats to pay the allowances.