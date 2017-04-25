Gymnasts getting accredited for FIG World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 14:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Delegations from various countries are currently being accredited for the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

The teams of Azerbaijan, the US, Australia, Israel, Finland and Georgia have already been accredited.

Baku will host the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on Apr. 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather in the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery.

Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.

Below are the photos from the accreditation process.