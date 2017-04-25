Azerbaijan – example for Caspian countries in energy resources supply (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is an example for Caspian littoral countries in the supply of energy resources to world markets, said Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Valeh Alasgarov.

Alasgarov, who is also the chairman of parliamentary committee of natural resources, energy and ecology, made the remarks during the conference titled “The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals” in Baku Apr. 25.

Alasgarov noted that Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of equal cooperation with the Caspian countries and tried to build this cooperation in line with international experience.

“Azerbaijan is an initiator in the issue of delimitation of the Caspian Sea bottom and contributed to the solution of this issue within international law. Azerbaijan signed relevant agreements with Russia and Kazakhstan in this field. And we hope that other countries will also join these agreements,” added the vice-speaker.

He recalled that Azerbaijan is an initiator in the development of oil and gas resources of the Caspian region.

The Caspian littoral states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran – signed a Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November 2003.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998. The two countries signed a protocol to the agreement in May 2002.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and a protocol to it on Nov. 29, 2001 and Feb. 27, 2003, respectively.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on the delimitation of adjacent sections of the Caspian Sea on May 14, 2003.

