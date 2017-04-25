Khamenei accuses US of fighting with Islam (UPDATE)

2017-04-25 15:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the US of fighting Islam.



He made the remarks addressing a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries Apr. 25 in Tehran, the official website

of the leader reported.‎



When the Islamic Republic emerged, enemies of the human societies started to fight with Islam, Khamenei said, adding that, Islam has the

capability to prevent injustice against humanity.



Today, the US and Israel are leading this enmity, Khamenei said.



Elsewhere in his remarks, Khamenei touched upon the upcoming presidential election in Iran, advising the candidates to promise people

that for the progress of the country, economic development and removing the problems they would rely on the Iranian nation, on foreigners.



Iran’s presidential election will be held in May 19, in which reformist-backed cleric Hassan Rouhani is seeking reelection.



Besides Rouhani, Vice President Eshag Jahangiri, the custodian of Razavi holy shrine Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former culture minister, Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim and reformist politician Mostafa Hashemi-Taba were the only qualified among more than a thousand candidates.



Conservatives support Raeisi and Ghalibaf.



