Azerbaijani gymnast to skip FIG World Cup in Baku due to injury

2017-04-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda will be unable to take part in the upcoming FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku because of an injury, Mariana Vasileva, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, said in Baku April 25.

Durunda suffered a hand injury during training at the recent Grand Prix in Thiais, France.

“Marina is recovering, but we decided that it is better for her to participate in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 12-22 and the 33rd European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Hungary May 19-21,” Vasileva said.

Talented gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will perform instead of Durunda as part of the Azerbaijani team at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

Baku will host another FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on Apr. 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery this time as well. Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.