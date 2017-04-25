Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new Japanese ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Teruyuki Katori.

Ambassador Teruyuki Katori reviewed a guard of honor.

Teruyuki Katori presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields. President Ilham Aliyev described the level of relations as good, saying they cover various spheres. The head of state said Azerbaijan is interested in expanding and strengthening friendly ties with Japan.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the high level of economic ties, adding this cooperation covers energy, banking sector and other fields. The head of state said several important projects have been carried out with the support of the Japanese government.

President Ilham Aliyev said there are good conditions for the operation of Japanese companies as investors and contractors in Azerbaijan. The head of state expressed his hope that bilateral relations will continue to successfully develop during Ambassador Teruyuki Katori’s tenure in the country.

Japan’s newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Teruyuki Katori conveyed greetings of His Majesty Akihito, Emperor of Japan, to the head of state.

He praised the good level of bilateral relations, adding that Azerbaijan and Japan enjoy friendly ties. Ambassador Teruyuki Katori said he will spare no efforts to further expand relations.

During the meeting, they touched upon the activity of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan. They discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of advanced technologies, petrochemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, heavy industry, tourism, agriculture, and trade.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meeting with His Majesty Emperor Akihito that took place during his visit to Japan, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Emperor of Japan.