Barama Hackathon 2017 winners announced (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 16:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

The winners of Barama Hackathon 2017 project organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and supported by Azercell Telecom LLC and Pasha Bank have been announced. The competing teams presented mobile applications developed within 5 minutes to the board of judges during the award ceremony on April 25. It should be noted, that this time, developers were tasked to develop a new mobile application by using cellular phone features. The competition started at 9.00 on April 22 and lasted for 36 hours. The top 3 winners were the following teams: 1st place “The Dev Squad”, 2nd place “Hello Hackathon 2” and 3rd place “Semicolon“.

The winners received valuable awards and presents from Music Gallery, Azercell and Pasha Bank.

Hackathon is a globally recognized competition regularly held by gigantic companies, such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, HP and Microsoft. The project is designed as training course and competition for junior programmers.

Ozsut restaurants provided catering services during the project and portal technote.az served the official media support.

Last year, Barama Hackathon 2016 was held by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. The project is aimed to promote the IT industry in the country and provide the talented youth an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in this sphere.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.