New administrative positions approved in Azerbaijan

2017-04-25 16:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved new structures, administrative and auxiliary positions in the administrative system of Azerbaijan.

This issue was reflected in the change, proposed to the Law on Public Service, discussed at the parliament’s plenary session on Apr. 25.

Under the change, the position of head of the body directly ensuring the activities of head of the Azerbaijani state, the structure directly ensuring the activity of Azerbaijan’s first vice-president, the position of head of the department, as well as the position of advisors of the body directly carrying out the activities of head of the Azerbaijani state are included in the administrative positions.

Auxiliary positions include the deputy head of the body directly carrying out activities of head of the Azerbaijani state, deputy head of the structural department directly ensuring the activities of Azerbaijan’s first vice-president, as well as the assistant to the first vice-president of Azerbaijan.