Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Yemen

2017-04-25 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Remaining committed to the principle of Islamic solidarity, Azerbaijan, where 2017 was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity, provided humanitarian aid to Yemen, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

A large-scale humanitarian crisis is currently being observed in Yemen, according to the ministry.

In this regard, on April 25, Geneva is hosting a donor conference called High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen.

At the conference, Azerbaijan is represented by Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the country’s Foreign Ministry.