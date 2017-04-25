Iran nuclear deal’s Joint Commission session starts in Vienna

2017-04-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



The seventh meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 25.



The regular meeting of the commission is co-chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, by Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid, and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, Fars news agency reported.



Delegations from the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Iran attending the session, in which the implementation of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 and possible obstacles will be discussed.



Iranian delegation is headed by the deputies foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht Ravanchi.



The Iranian diplomats, who arrived in Vienna Apr. 24, have already held bilateral meetings by representatives of Russia, China and France.



On Apr. 24, Araqchi also met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano.



The sixth meeting of the commission was held in Vienna in January and the participants emphasized the need for all relevant parties to honor their obligations under the JCPOA.



In a press release that was issued after the meeting, the Joint Commission said that “all sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to continue full and effective implementation of the JCPOA.”



Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.



Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.