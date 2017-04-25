EU ready to contribute to intensification of Karabakh talks

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The EU recognizes the leading role of the OSCE Minsk Group in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber said in Yerevan on Apr. 25, the armenianreport.com portal reported.

Salber added that the EU is ready to contribute to the intensification of negotiations in this format.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.