Turkish soldiers killed in anti-terrorist operation in Sirnak

2017-04-25 18:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Three Turkish servicemen were killed during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in the southeastern province of Sirnak, Turkey’s General Staff said in a message posted on its website Apr. 25.

The message also said one Turkish serviceman was killed, while another was injured in an operation in the Kars province as a result of the explosion of a homemade mine.

Over a month, more than 10 Turkish servicemen were killed during operations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.