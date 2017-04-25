Finnish gymnasts aim for at least one of FIG World Cup finals in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 19:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Larisa Gryadunova, coach of Finnish rhythmic gymnastics team, told Trend Apr. 25 that she has high expectations of the upcoming FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Gryadunova says she would like her team to reach at least one of the apparatus finals.

“It is always very nice to come to Baku for both training sessions and competitions,” she said.

Gryadunova noted that her team includes Jouki Tikkanen, who participated in training sessions in Baku.

“Tikkanen has long been training and performing, and she is an experienced and good gymnast,” Gryadunova said, adding that Ekaterina Volkova, who performed at the FIG World Cup in Baku last year, unfortunately, completed her career for personal reasons.

The coach also noted excellent conditions for training sessions and development of gymnastics in Baku.

Baku will host the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on Apr. 28-30. Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.