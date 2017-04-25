Israeli gymnasts aim to be in top 8 at Baku World Cup: coach (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is a main phase for Israeli gymnasts in the preparation for the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Hungary, Natalia Smolova, coach of the Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team, told Trend.

“This is why we brought two very strong gymnasts here – Israeli national champion Victoria Filanovsky and young but promising gymnast Nicol Zelikman,” the coach said.

“We want to be in the top eight, in all the finals. Of course, we also hope for medals,” Smolova noted.

Baku will host another FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery this time as well. Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.