Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ink documents worth over $50M

2017-04-25

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 25

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Memorandums, agreements and contracts worth more than $50 million were signed at an exhibition of products of Uzbekistan’s industrial enterprises and a business forum, both held last week in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, the Uzbek national news agency UzA reported.

More than 160 Uzbek companies presented around 1,500 kinds of products at the exhibition. Chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other products were presented there.

Agricultural machinery, in particular cars, trucks and specialized vehicles, as well as buses, bicycles, motorcycles, tractors, etc. were also presented in an open-air exhibition area.