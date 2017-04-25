Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau pays compensations

2017-04-25 20:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau has paid compensations worth around 212,000 manats to the clients of the liquidated Alfa Insurance company since February 2017, the bureau said in a message Apr. 28.

According to the message, the bureau has received 146 appeals regarding Alfa Insurance company’s compulsory insurance contracts since early February 2017.

As for 130 appeals, the compensations have already been paid, while 13 appeals are under consideration.

Thirteen insurance companies render services for compulsory insurance of real estate and civil liability of motor vehicle owners in Azerbaijan.

Alfa Insurance was declared bankrupt upon the decision of the Baku Administrative Economical Court #1 in late August 2016 a few days after the license was revoked.