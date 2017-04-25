Agenda of EU-Azerbaijan business forum disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum will take place in Baku on June 8, 2017 with the support of the European Union, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, which is the organizer of the event, said.

The following five sectors are going to be the major discussion points of the event: economic reforms in Azerbaijan, agriculture and food, environmental technologies, transport and logistics, ICT and e-commerce.

More than 400 participants are expected to attend the forum.

The government officials, experts of relevant public institutions and international company representatives will participate in the event.

