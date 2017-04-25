New rules for motor vehicle registration approved in Azerbaijan

2017-04-25 20:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved new rules of state registration of motor vehicles, according to the amendments to the law "On Road Traffic", proposed at the plenary session of the parliament Apr. 25.

According to the amendment, in order to carry out the state registration and register the vehicle, vehicle inspection will be carried out after comparing the engine and chassis numbers, as well as the color of the car body.

At present, vehicle inspection is not required during the first registration or re-registration of vehicles.

According to the changes, if the vehicle inspection must be carried out this year, but it was not carried out before the date when it was first registered or re-registered, the traffic police will require the vehicle inspection by law.