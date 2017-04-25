Uzbekistan, Palestine mull prospects of co-op development

2017-04-25 20:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 25

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Mazen Shamiyah discussed the current state and prospects of development of the Uzbek-Palestinian relations, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message Apr. 25.

The sides also discussed the aspects of cooperation within the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other organizations, according to the message.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed topical issues of bilateral Uzbek-Palestinian relations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues.

Palestine’s Ambassador in Uzbekistan Mohammad Tarshahani also attended the meeting.

The Palestinian delegation is also expected to hold meetings in the parliament and several ministries of Uzbekistan.