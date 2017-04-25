Azerbaijan to daily produce 2,000 tons of carbamide in 2018

Azerbaijan will be daily producing 2,000 tons of carbamide in 2018, said Mukhtar Babayev, head of the Azerikimya Production Union.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, held in Baku Apr. 25.

“In addition, in 2018, the daily production of polypropylene will be brought to 500 tons and polyethylene to 600 tons,” Babayev said.

He added that 80 percent of polypropylene and carbamide produced in Azerbaijan will be exported.

The Azerikimya Production Union is a part of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

