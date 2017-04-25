Azerbaijan, Lithuania outline co-op priorities (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 20:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Lithuania have great opportunities for cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture, transport and tourism, and intend to develop ties in these spheres, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said.

They made the remarks during the meeting within the framework of Mammadyarov’s official visit to Lithuania.

The sides noted the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation. The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for the second half of 2017.

Mammadyarov informed Skvernelis about the negotiation process on new strategic partnership agreement with the EU, as well as regional energy and transport projects implemented with Azerbaijan’s participation.

Mammadyarov also acquainted the Lithuanian prime minister with the course of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.