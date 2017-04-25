Rouhani’s rivals lack foreign policy experience: expert

2017-04-25 21:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An Iranian political expert has forecast that President Hassan Rouhani will be re-elected in the May 19 presidential election, adding that the incumbent president’s rivals lack experience in foreign policy.

However, if Rouhani fails to assume power, the new administration will probably follow ideological values which are not always helpful in foreign policy, former diplomat and professor, Davoud Hermidas Bavand, told Trend.

“There should be a balance between national interests and ideological values,” he added.

Bavand believes that President Rouhani, after a possible re-election the next month, is very likely to pursue his policies on the relaxation of tensions with the world.

According to the former diplomat, Rouhani favors constructive dialogue, and he is expected to adopt constructive policies concerning the regional developments.

Responding to the question whether Rouhani would tend to resume direct talks with the US in a second term, he said in foreign policy, negotiations are necessary for resolving disagreements and it is advisable to hold constructive talks.

The country goes to the polls on May 19 to elect its president, in which moderate Rouhani backed by reformists is seeking re-election against conservative rivals.

Ebrahim Raisi, an influential cleric, as well as Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are seen as the main conservative candidates challenging Rouhani in the upcoming election.

Although Rouhani’s administration performed well in expanding the country’s international ties after clinching the landmark nuclear deal with the world powers in 2015, his critics say the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka nuclear deal) has failed to improve the nation’s standard of living.