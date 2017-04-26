Turkish jets kill senior PKK member in northern Iraq

Turkish Armed Forces jets killed a senior terrorist PKK member in northern Iraq last Saturday, according to local security sources, Anadolu reported.

Three terrorists -- including Sait Tanit, code-named “Bedran Cudi” -- were killed during airstrikes in the Metina region, the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Tuesday.

Tanit was on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s Most Wanted Terrorists list, the sources added.

In a separate operation, Turkish jets hit a group of PKK terrorists preparing for a terrorist act in the southeastern province of Sirnak, the army said late Tuesday.

The warplanes bombed the targets between 21.05 p.m. - 21.20 p.m. local time (1805-1820GMT).

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. Since it resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people, including women and children.