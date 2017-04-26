Uzbekistan receives another high-speed electric train

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 26

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways JSC received another new high-speed electric train produced by Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A., Uzbekistan Railways JSC said.

According to the company, each of the two trains is designed to carry 287 passengers.

Uzbekistan Railways company and Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A. signed a contract to purchase two AVE 250 high-speed electric trains worth 38 million euro.

The first of the two trains was received in early March. The trains will operate on the Tashkent-Bukhara-Tashkent route.

The contract was financed through Uzbekistan Railways company and a loan from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan Railways company uses two AVE 250 high-speed electric trains, purchased from Patentes Talgo, S.A. in 2009. At present, electric trains operate along the Tashkent-Samarkand-Karshi route.

The travel time reduced from 3 hours and a half to 2 hours after launching high-speed trains on this popular tourist route.

Earlier it was reported that the high-speed trains began operating along the modernized Tashkent-Bukhara railway through Samarkand in August 2016.

The modernization of the Samarkand-Bukhara railway section was launched in 2015. The length of the railway section is 259 km, the cost of the project - about $400 million. The project was financed by Uzbekistan Railways company.

The total length of railways is 4,500 kilometers in Uzbekistan.

In total, 1,700 kilometers have been electrified in Uzbekistan so far, 500 kilometers of which have been put into operation in 2016.