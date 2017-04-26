Azerbaijani shipping company may buy, rent Ukrainian ferries

2017-04-26 10:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has expressed interest in buying or renting Ukrainian ferries “Heroes of Shipka” and “Heroes of Plevna”, says a message from the Black Sea trade port of Chornomorsk.

According to the message, during the visit of the Azerbaijani shipping company’s leadership to Ukraine, a number of meetings were held on the issue of expanding international cooperation.

“Firstly, a delegation led by the company’s Chairman Rauf Veliyev visited the Trade Port of Chornomorsk. The port’s Director Sergey Kryzhanovsky gave detailed information on the activities of the ferry complex. It was noted that the port, located on an area of 221 hectares, is capable of receiving up to 1,960 wagons, 7,000 cars and trucks per day,” says the message.

The port is capable of receiving all types of cargo, according to the message.

Sergey Kryzhanovsky noted the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijani sailors and expressed confidence in the fruitfulness of mutually beneficial relations, says the message.

Rauf Veliyev, for his part, said that the Azerbaijani shipping company pays special attention to renewing the fleet with modern vessels, and added that work is currently underway to increase the number of vessels in international waters.

As of today, 10 ships of the shipping company are floating in the Black and Mediterranean seas with the flag of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about transit opportunities of Azerbaijan, Rauf Veliyev noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with Ukraine in the sphere of transit and there are great opportunities for expansion of relations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities of entering the markets of Iran and Central Asia using Ukraine’s transit potential, opportunities of the East-West and North-South transport corridors for Ukraine, as well as emphasized the significance of introducing the single tariff policy in this sphere.

Highly appreciating the possibilities of the port and the ferry complex, Rauf Veliyev expressed hope for successful cooperation.

During the visit to Odessa, the shipping company’s delegation also met with representatives of several ferry operators. During the meetings, the parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of freight traffic.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC plan to pay the next visit to the port of Chornomorsk in summer 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov