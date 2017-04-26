Commercial gas output to reach 40 bcm in Azerbaijan

2017-04-26 11:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The volume of commercial gas production in Azerbaijan will reach 40 billion cubic meters per year until 2025, said Nazim Samadzade, first deputy head of the Gas Export Department of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

He made the remarks during the conference titled “The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals” in Baku Apr. 26.

“Up to 800 million cubic meters of gas is annually supplied to Georgia, 6.6 billion cubic meters – to Turkey and 1.5 billion cubic meters – to meet domestic demand from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field,” said Samadzade.

He added that the volume of gas delivered annually by SOCAR to Georgia stands at 1.2 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Samadzade noted that the proven reserves of natural gas in Azerbaijan are estimated at 2.5 trillion cubic meters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn