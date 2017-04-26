Iran says US still committed to nuclear deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



The US side still is committed to its obligations under the nuclear deal, signed between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015, Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said.



Araqchi made the remarks at the end of the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 26.



The US representative officially announced that President Donald Trump administration is reviewing the JCPOA, but will remain committed to it during the procedure, Araqchi said.



The top Iranian diplomat further said that the joint commission session was “very good,” adding that all participants underlined their commitment to fulfill the obligations under the deal which was an “important message.”



The meeting of the JCPOA commission which was the first one, after president Trump took the office in US in January, co-chaired by Araqchi and Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid.



Delegations from the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Iran attended the session, in which the implementation of the nuclear deal and possible obstacles was discussed.



The sixth meeting of the commission was held in Vienna in January and the participants emphasized the need for all relevant parties to honor their obligations under the JCPOA.



Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.



Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.