Iranians residing abroad to vote for president in 103 countries

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranians residing abroad will cast their votes for May 19 presidential election at 279 polling stations in 103 countries, an Iranian official said.



Hassan Qashqavi, the head of Iranian delegation in charge of monitoring presidential election abroad, has said Iran will set the polling stations at its diplomatic missions abroad, Mehr news agency reported.



He also has expressed his concerns over the situation of Iranian voters residing in Canada as the two countries have cut diplomatic ties since 2012.



He further added that the negotiations with the Canadian government on casting the ballots have produced no results. According to the official, about 400,000 Iranian citizens reside in Canada.



Iran goes to the polls on May 19 to elect its president, in which moderate Rouhani backed by reformists seeks re-election against conservative rivals.