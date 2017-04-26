OSCE to monitor border area between Azerbaijan, Armenia

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia Apr. 27, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 26.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Qazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Simon Tiller and Mikhail Olaru.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be carried out by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.