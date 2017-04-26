SOCAR’s LNG terminal to be built it Cote d'Ivoire in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

The construction of an LNG regasification terminal will be launched with SOCAR Trading’s involvement (marketing arm of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR) in Cote d'Ivoire in late 2017, Togrul Kocharli, head of the project development and investment department of SOCAR Trading, said.

Kocharli made the remarks during the conference titled “The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals” in Baku Apr. 26.

