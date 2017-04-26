Leyla Aliyeva visits Institute of Asian and African Studies at MSU (PHOTO)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Institute of Asian and African Studies (IAAS) at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Leyla Aliyeva met with students studying the Azerbaijani language and with the staff of the Department of Central Asia and Caucasus. She highlighted the activities of AMOR and International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA).

The students studying the Azerbaijani language staged "Mother-in-law" play, performed Muslum Magomayev's "Blue Eternity" song and Azerbaijani national dances.

Director of IAAS, Honorary Professor of Moscow State University Mikhail Meyer thanked Leyla Aliyeva for visiting the institute.