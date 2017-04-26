Saudi Arabia praises Azerbaijan’s contribution to deal to cut oil output

2017-04-26 12:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

Saudi Arabia very much appreciates Azerbaijan’s contribution to the agreement to reduce oil production, which was reached in December 2016 in Vienna, said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

The minister made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev in Baku Apr. 26.

Story still developing