Russian envoy due in Tehran to discuss Syria

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Russia's special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on April 27 to discuss the latest developments in the Arab country.



Alexander Lavrentiev is expected to sit down with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, IRNA news agency reported.



According to the report, the sides will discuss the initiatives on political, military and security solutions to put an end to crisis in Syria.



The report added that Lavrentiev is slated to share the viewpoints of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the issue of terrorism and Syrian crisis with Ali Shamkhani.



An estimated 300,000 people have lost their lives with millions displaced in Syria over the past six years.