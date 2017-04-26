Zarif: do not take Trump’s words too seriously

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has apparently mocked US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on his approach to the nuclear deal.



Responding to Trumps remarks signaling that the US may ditch Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers, Zarif said do not take his worlds too seriously, ISNA news agency reported.



“Do not pay much attention to his words,” Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran April 26.



Earlier in an interview with AP, answering the question whether the US would stay in the deal with Iran, Trump said “It's possible that we won't”.



Iran and the world powers in 2015 reached the historic deal on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, removing sanctions in exchange for curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.