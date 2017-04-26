Nuclear station in Armenia threatens lives of millions of people

On the day of remembrance of the Chernobyl tragedy, Azerbaijan, expressing solidarity with those suffered from this tragedy in Belarus, Ukraine and Russia, calls on the international community to draw attention to the serious threat posed by the Metsamor nuclear power plant (NPP) built in 1976 using the same technology as the Chernobyl NPP.



This was noted in the commentary of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev, issued in connection with the anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy.



Metsamor NPP is built on the basis of technologies used at the Chernobyl NPP, moreover, no significant overhaul has been carried out there since the construction of the Armenian nuclear power plant. Moreover, Metsamor NPP is located in the seismically active zone. Armenia doesn’t have funds to maintain the station in line with the technical safety requirements, noted Hajiyev.



He also said that the station poses a huge threat to the lives of millions of people in the region.



The National Geographic magazine called Metsamor NPP the most dangerous among all nuclear power plants existing in the world, added the spokesperson.



Armenia continues to operate a nuclear power plant that has exhausted all possible technical resources, thus demonstrating its irresponsible behavior towards the world community, Hajiyev said.



Instead of drawing lessons from the Chernobyl disaster, the Armenian leadership with its cynical approach creates prerequisites for a nuclear catastrophe, threatening the lives of millions of people living in the vast region of the Caspian, Black and Mediterranean seas, noted the spokesperson.



He added that such a policy of Armenia is a gross violation of international laws.



Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry urges all international organizations and the community to increase efforts to stop the activity of Metsamor NPP.