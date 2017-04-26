Natig Aliyev: SOCAR can participate in projects in Saudi Arabia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR can participate in the projects in Saudi Arabia, while in its turn Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco company can take part in the projects in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remarks at the meeting with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih in Baku Apr. 26.

