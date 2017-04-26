Azerbaijani official: Dworkin finds consolation in making up stories about other people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, took to Twitter again to comment on false information spread about him by the American politician Scott Dworkin.

“Another week went by as I waited. Yet you chose to remain silent. Apparently, spreading lies and slander was your day job,” Mammadov addressed Dworkin in a tweet Apr. 26. “The likes of you are seemingly fond of such things - trying to shape the public opinion by targeting a certain individual and writing just about anything to that end.”

“Given your problems with President Trump, I guess you find consolation in making up stories about people you don’t even know.”

In a tweet on Apr. 20, Mammadov demanded an apology from Dworkin, and added, “Should you be able to prove that I am the owner of 2 condos in the US, I hereby announce that you will have one of them as a gift from me.”