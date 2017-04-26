Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs to meet Apr 28 for Karabakh conflict discussions (UPDATE)

2017-04-26 14:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted at 13:43)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian will on Apr. 28 hold a meeting in Moscow, dedicated to issues of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This announcement was made by Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Apr. 26.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.