Minister: Azerbaijan one of main partners in the world for transit transport

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Modern transport infrastructure created in Azerbaijan for transit transportation allows turning investments into income, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade.

He made the remarks addressing the opening of the 16th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition (TransCaspian/Translogistica 2017) in Baku Apr. 26.

“Today Azerbaijan plays an important role between the East and West and is recognized as one of main partners in the world for transit transport,” said the minister.

He noted that the Azerbaijani president conducts a purposeful policy for the improvement and development of the country’s transport sector.

“Pivotal work carried out in air and land transportation sectors is the result of this policy and the volumes of cargo and passenger transportation increase,” said Guluzade.

The minister noted that the construction of the biggest international sea trade port is being carried out in Baku.

The free economic zone being created in the port’s territory will expand the opportunities for investments in Azerbaijan, he added.

Guluzade also expressed his confidence saying “I believe that we will adequately implement the goals set before us”.

The TransCaspian/Translogistica exhibition is one of the leading transport events in the Caspian region. The exhibition brings together key public transport authorities and commercial organizations engaged in the rail sector, maritime industry, aviation, commercial vehicles and transport & logistics services.

The exhibition will last until April 28.