SOCAR investments to Turkey to exceed $18B in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Total investments of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to Turkey will reach $18.1 billion in 2018, said Bilal Guliyev, Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS deputy general manager for projects and maintenance.

He made the remarks during ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, held in Baku Apr. 26.

SOCAR intends to further develop its business presence in Turkey, he added.

