Iran: US commercializing security, creating fascism

2017-04-26 15:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, April 26

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The United States is commercializing security and creating a new form of global fascism, Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan told the Moscow Conference on International Security, Alalam news network reported April 26.

“Lack of responsibility in the way the new US president talks, acts, and decides is one of the great threats that today’s global security faces,” Dehqan said.

He added that to implement its plans, the US works with regional allies to promote fear of China, Russia, and Iran and justify its own military presence in the region.

To fight the situation, the Iranian defense minister proposed that a joint, global fight should be staged against terrorism and extremism, respect should be paid to the national sovereignty of countries, regional bonds should be shored up, and arms should be replaced with dialogue.