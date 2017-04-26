Azerbaijan at VI Moscow Conference on int’l security

2017-04-26 15:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, is participating in the VI Moscow Conference on International Security being held April 26-27, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Representatives from 78 countries will mull global and regional security at the international conference, organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

During plenary sessions, the participants will exchange views on combating international terrorism, on the information space security, ensuring security in Central Asia, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the role of military bodies in enhancing security in different regions of the world and other issues.