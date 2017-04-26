Earthquake hits Iran near Bushehr nuclear power plant

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Shabankareh city in southern province of Bushehr, about 60 kilometers north of Bushehr city, where Iran's nuclear power plant is located.



According to the seismography center affiliated to Tehran University Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 14:58 local time (GMT +4:30 hours) on Apr. 26, with epicenter at 50.97 degrees latitude and 29.59 degrees longitude at a depth of 10 kilometers underground, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.



There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.



In 2013 two earthquakes measuring 6.1 and 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Bushehr province, leaving at least 45 dead.



Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating. The deadliest quake in the country was in June 1990 and measured 7.7 on the Richter scale.



About 37,000 people were killed and more than 100,000 injured in the northwestern provinces of Gilan and Zanjan. It devastated around 27 towns and 1,870 villages.

