Ilham Aliyev views oil well in Bibiheybat after reconstruction (UPDATE, PHOTO)

2017-04-26 16:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the newly reconstructed well in SOCAR's Bibiheybat field, the world`s first mechanically drilled oil facility Apr. 26.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev informed the president about the work done there.

The president viewed a special interactive board which provides information about Azerbaijan`s oil history, the world`s first industrially drilled oil well, as well as the oil strategy carried out by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev.