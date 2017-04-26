Saudi Arabia offers Azerbaijan to jointly invest in third countries (UPDATE)

2017-04-26 17:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 12:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 26

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Saudi Arabia offers Azerbaijan to jointly invest in third countries, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said.

The Saudi Arabian minister made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev in Baku Apr. 26.

Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that today Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan can hold relevant technical discussions.

"Together we can better assess the risks,” he added. “We propose to invest not only in the Caspian-littoral countries, but also in other countries."

The minister also expressed interest in supplying the products manufactured in Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan.

Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that the oil companies of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, namely, SOCAR and Saudi Aramco, could establish technical cooperation.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia exceeded $12.6 million in 2016, which is by 36 percent more than in 2015.